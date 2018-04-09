Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,355.70, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,160,888.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pacira-pharmaceuticals-pcrx-price-target-raised-to-34-00-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.