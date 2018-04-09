Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pain Therapeutics is developing a new generation of opioid painkillers. Opioids are drugs derived from the poppy plant. The company uses technology to reformulate opioid drugs, such as morphine, into new painkillers with improved clinical benefits. The company has four opioid painkillers in Phase II clinical trials. The company believes its drugs offer enhanced pain relief, fewer adverse side effects and reduced tolerance and addiction compared to existing opioid painkillers. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of PTIE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 31,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.57. Pain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pain Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of Pain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

