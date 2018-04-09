Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) Share Price

Headlines about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4545778943914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTIE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of PTIE stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Pain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Pain Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

