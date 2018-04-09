Paloma Partners Management Co Has $378,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in News were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,568,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,465,000 after purchasing an additional 318,441 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,537,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,057,000 after purchasing an additional 196,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,223,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,179,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 351,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of News in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of News stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $9,032.44, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

