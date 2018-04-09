CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CalAtlantic Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAtlantic Group in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,922 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CalAtlantic Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,786 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on CalAtlantic Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS lifted their price target on CalAtlantic Group from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $64.00 price objective on CalAtlantic Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

NYSE:CAA traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,976,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 5.91. CalAtlantic Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

CalAtlantic Group Profile

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

