Liberty Media Co. (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty Media were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Media by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Liberty Media by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Media by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Liberty Media by 243.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Media by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Liberty Media in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of LSXMA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 299,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,310. Liberty Media Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13,788.87, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

