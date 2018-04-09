18,226 Shares in Cerner (CERN) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cerner by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,851,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,994,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cerner has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18,765.14, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

