Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 17,928 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. UBS raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,503.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $657,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Sander sold 42,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,105,184.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,183.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,382 shares of company stock worth $2,388,662 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

