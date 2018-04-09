Paloma Partners Management Co Has $403,000 Position in Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,465,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after buying an additional 2,026,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,675,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 516,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, Director Unitedhealth Group Inc sold 3,040,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $41,648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $15.00 on Monday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,161.55, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

