WestRock (WRK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares in the company, valued at $45,503,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,045,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,649 shares of company stock valued at $29,964,777 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $72.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,983.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WestRock has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

