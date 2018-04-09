Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 35,717 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Popular by 126.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Popular by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Popular by 41.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $41.91. 540,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,326.57, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.10. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.89%. equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Popular’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Popular from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 35,717 Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/paloma-partners-management-co-sells-35717-shares-of-popular-inc-bpop-updated-updated-updated.html.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.