Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.16 Million in Hostess Brands (TWNK) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4,097.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 91,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 125.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,360. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,886.59, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Hostess Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In related news, Director Craig D. Steeneck bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $183,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,341.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

