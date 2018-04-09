Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) Market Cap Tops $4.76 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $3,900.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FORCE (FOR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000552 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is digitalpandacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

