Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of PZZA opened at $62.12 on Monday. Papa John’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,001.26, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 366.49%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $500,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Miller Oyler sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $107,726.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,713. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

