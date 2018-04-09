Paragon Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Paragon token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Tidex and Livecoin. Paragon has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $72,764.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,601 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragon seeks to pull the cannabis community from marginalized to the mainstream by building blockchain into every step of the cannabis industry and by working toward full legalization.Paragon's strength lies in the unique blockchain/cannabis connection that uses smart contracts. More uses of cannabis are coming to light, and Paragon wants to accelerate that process. Paragon wants to move forward in an ethical, morally responsible, and legal way.”

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

