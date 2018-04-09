Paringa Resources (PNGZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paringa Resources Ltd. is involved in the exploration and development of resource projects. It primarily explores for coal. The company’s principal project consists of Poplar Grove Mine, the Cypress Mine and the Buck Creek coal mining complex primarily in the Illinois coal basin in western Kentucky. Paringa Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paringa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

PNGZF stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Paringa Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.46.

