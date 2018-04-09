Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has a $119.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. Park National has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $37,951.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Park National by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Park National by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Park National

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

