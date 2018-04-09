Partner Communications (PTNR) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Partner Communications (NASDAQ: PTNR) is one of 20 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Partner Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $943.00 million $33.00 million N/A Partner Communications Competitors $14.86 billion $351.26 million 34.77

Partner Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Partner Communications Competitors 182 521 737 24 2.41

Partner Communications currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Partner Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Partner Communications is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 2.70% 6.43% 1.84% Partner Communications Competitors 2.30% -19.54% 2.56%

Summary

Partner Communications peers beat Partner Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.