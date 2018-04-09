Party City Holdco (PRTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of PRTY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 660,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,440. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,849.49, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $789.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.30 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 239,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $3,675,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

