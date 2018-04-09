Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pathfinder Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 48.0545116769787 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The company has a market cap of $67.82, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

