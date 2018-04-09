Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Reaches $7.95 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $2.74 million worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patientory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.