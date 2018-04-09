Patrick Industries (PATK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. 129,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,780. The company has a market cap of $1,546.10, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua A. Boone sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $54,643.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,851.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 66,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 142,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Patrick Industries (PATK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/patrick-industries-patk-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.