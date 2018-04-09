Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has been given a $22.00 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 914,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,328. The company has a market cap of $1,679.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.56.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $49,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Hall bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,892.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pattern-energy-group-pegi-given-a-22-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects. The Company holds interests in over 18 wind power projects located in the United States, Canada and Chile with total capacity of over 2,644 megawatts (MW). Each of its projects has contracted to sell its output pursuant to a power sale agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.