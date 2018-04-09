PayCoin (XPY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $371.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One PayCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, PayCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. PayCoin has a total market cap of $335,705.00 and approximately $371.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00210758 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,880,057 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is not possible to purchase PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

