PayCoin (XPY) Market Capitalization Hits $282,456.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $282,456.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00249783 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,880,143 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

