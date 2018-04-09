PayCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.00 (CRYPTO:XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a market cap of $295,607.00 and $86.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00210000 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,880,081 coins. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is not currently possible to buy PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

