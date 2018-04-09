PayPal (PYPL) Holdings Raised by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,558 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,194,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,733,000 after purchasing an additional 647,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,165,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,768,000 after purchasing an additional 629,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,353,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $4,660,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $299,677.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,406.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,320,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $88,643.82, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

