PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $54.71 million and approximately $15,534.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00009309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PayPie

PayPie was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

