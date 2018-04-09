PBF Logistics (PBFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to post sales of $64.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.81 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $60.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $64.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.79 million to $295.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $316.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.79 million to $387.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,109. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

