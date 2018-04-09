PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDL BioPharma’s earnings surpassed estimates in fourth-quarter 2017. The company is focused on acquiring and managing income-generating assets. It has royalty agreements with several companies, whereby it receives royalties on sales of their products. We are positive on the company’s recent strategic shift, wherein, it is making equity investments in product-focused companies. The company’s investment on Noden Pharma, focused on acquiring and optimizing established medicines, is also encouraging. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for royalty revenues, which is not a risk-free strategy. We are also concerned about PDL BioPharma’s revenue stream as its growth prospects rely on the timing and ability to acquire new income-generating assets for recurring revenues.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDLI. ValuEngine upgraded PDL Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PDL Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDL Biopharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

PDLI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 966,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,676. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $464.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36. PDL Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Biopharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

