Peacecoin (PEC) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Peacecoin (CURRENCY:PEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Peacecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peacecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peacecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Peacecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Peacecoin Coin Profile

PEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

Buying and Selling Peacecoin

Peacecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Peacecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peacecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peacecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

