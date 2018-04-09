Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.50 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,339.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.32). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 126.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

