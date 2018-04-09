Peel Hunt Boosts Marshalls (MSLH) Price Target to GBX 505

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.93) to GBX 505 ($7.14) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Marshalls in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 429 ($6.06) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 474.83 ($6.71).

Shares of Marshalls stock traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410.20 ($5.80). 228,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 333.10 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 486.60 ($6.88).

In other news, insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.39), for a total value of £226,506.24 ($320,150.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109 shares of company stock worth $45,191.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

