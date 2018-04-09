Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($12.07) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

MNZS opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.99) on Friday. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 607 ($8.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($10.53).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00.

In other John Menzies news, insider Giles Wilson sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($9.12), for a total value of £69,615 ($97,718.98). Also, insider Philipp Joeinig bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 649 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($273,301.52).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides time-critical logistics and support services. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment provides newspaper and magazine distribution services along with marketing and logistics services across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

