Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (RGL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

LON:RGL opened at GBX 99.99 ($1.40) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

