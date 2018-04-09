Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 776 ($10.89) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase cut UNITE Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 850 ($11.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 862.83 ($12.11).

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 816.04 ($11.45) on Thursday. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618 ($8.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 833 ($11.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 15.40 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $7.30.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-unite-group-utg.html.

UNITE Group Company Profile

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.