PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.93, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,265.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 552.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

