PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNNT. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.81 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.93, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 487,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

