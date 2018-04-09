Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Stock Price

News headlines about Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5996379667707 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 846,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,694. The stock has a market cap of $699.50, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. equities analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

