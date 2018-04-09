PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider Stanford L. Kurland Sells 91,038 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 91,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $2,102,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,565.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.70, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $298.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

