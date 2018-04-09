PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PennyMac Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.3107249116053 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 34,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,084. The stock has a market cap of $544.70, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $298.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 67,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,423.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,318 shares of company stock worth $7,716,650. Company insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

