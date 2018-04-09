Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PEBO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 32,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660. The stock has a market cap of $644.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.47%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $35,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 988,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 132,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/peoples-bancorp-pebo-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.