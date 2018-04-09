Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 628 Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 177,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 145,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

PEP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,277. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 628 Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/pepsico-pep-holdings-boosted-by-callahan-advisors-llc-updated.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.