PepsiCo (PEP) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $109.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

