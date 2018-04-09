PepsiCo (PEP) Stake Lifted by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,234.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,507,000 after buying an additional 457,075 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,708,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,989,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,634,000 after buying an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,126,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,344,000 after buying an additional 252,631 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155,145.34, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

