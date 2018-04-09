Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Perry Ellis International had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Perry Ellis International updated its FY19 guidance to $1.80-1.90 mln EPS.

Shares of PERY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,668. Perry Ellis International has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $424.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Perry Ellis International by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Perry Ellis International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Perry Ellis International Company Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories.

