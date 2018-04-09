Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in 3M (MMM)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in 3M by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,776,000 after buying an additional 801,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after buying an additional 521,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 3M by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 260,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in 3M by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 253,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,476,000 after buying an additional 159,668 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $212.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,542. The stock has a market cap of $126,394.88, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

