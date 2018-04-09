Pets at Home Group (PETS) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.62).

PETS stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.43) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 154.10 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.70 ($3.11).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Louise Stonier sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.37), for a total value of £3,401.97 ($4,775.36).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

