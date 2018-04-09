Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfb’s FY2018 Earnings (TSE:PFB)

Pfb (TSE:PFB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PFB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.05 million during the quarter. PFB had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.30%.

PFB stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289. PFB has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials primarily for the residential and commercial construction projects in North America. It offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

