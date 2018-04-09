Pfizer (PFE) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Herndon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 199,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 190,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $209,362.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $501,398.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

